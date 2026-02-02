Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Mavericks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock, KFAA, and NBCS-BOS

The Dallas Mavericks (19-30) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (31-18) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, KFAA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 223.5 -290 +235

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (65.9%)

Mavericks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 27 times this season (27-21-1).

The Mavericks have 22 wins against the spread in 49 games this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 23 times in 49 opportunities (46.9%).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 24 home games, and 15 times in 25 road games.

When playing at home, the Celtics exceed the total 37.5% of the time (nine of 24 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 40% of games (10 of 25).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.536, 15-12-1 record) than away (.333, 7-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 14 of 28) than on the road (42.9%, nine of 21).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averages 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 19.8 points for the Mavericks, plus 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 14.6 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks get 14.2 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

