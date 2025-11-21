Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSNX, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) at PHX Arena on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game tips at 9 p.m. ET on FDSNX, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 234.5 -162 +136

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (54.6%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 9-4-2 this season.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

Suns games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-4-0) than it has at home (3-5-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total three times in eight opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (6-1-1). On the road, it is .429 (3-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and five of seven away (71.4%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 9.9 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 52.1% from downtown (first in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.3 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Grayson Allen gets the Suns 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Gillespie averages 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Suns are getting 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

