Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK

Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 32 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-1) visit Lauri Markkanen (fifth, 30.6 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (5-9) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 16.5 points. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -16.5 235.5 -1408 +830

Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (82.4%)

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total eight times out of 14 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (4-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-5-0).

In terms of point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in seven opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). Away, it is .286 (2-5-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (85.7%, six of seven) than on the road (28.6%, two of seven).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 5.1 boards and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and 11 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 20 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 59.9% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Markkanen's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 triples (fifth in league).

The Jazz are getting 23 points, 3.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game from Keyonte George.

The Jazz are getting 7.4 points, 9.6 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

The Jazz are getting 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Svi Mykhailiuk averages 9.7 points, 2.6 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

