Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, WFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (4-12) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, WFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 229.5 -156 +132

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (76.4%)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread seven times this season (7-9-0).

The Pelicans have played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over six times out of 15 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-6-0) than it has in road affairs (2-3-0).

The Mavericks have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 11 home matchups (45.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in one of five games (20%).

This year, New Orleans is 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more frequently at home (five of eight, 62.5%) than on the road (four of seven, 57.1%).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 15.5 points, 6.3 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 29.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.4 points, 2.4 assists and 7.7 boards.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 5 assists, shooting 39.9% from the field and 25.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Max Christie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 19.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Pelicans are receiving 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Jeremiah Fears averages 15.3 points, 2.9 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Pelicans are getting 11.6 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans receive 9.7 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.