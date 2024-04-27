Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 28

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TNT, AZFamily, and BSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slight 1-point underdogs for a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, AZFamily, and BSN. The Timberwolves hold a 3-0 series lead. The point total for the matchup is set at 212.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 -110 -110 212.5 -110 -110 -112 -104

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (55.8%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup 35 times this season (35-45-2).

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 37 times.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Suns hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 41 opportunities this season (43.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%), and 22 of 41 away (53.7%).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Devin Booker averages 27.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 10.9 points, 4 assists and 11 rebounds.

Grayson Allen averages 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 46.1% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Bradley Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.9 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Timberwolves get 14 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Naz Reid averages 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Per game, Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

