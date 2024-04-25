Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 26

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and BSNX

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and BSNX. The Timberwolves lead the series 2-0. The over/under is 207.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 -110 -110 207.5 -112 -108 -260 +215

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (55.9%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 35 times this season (35-45-2).

In the Timberwolves' 82 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 37 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 41 opportunities this season (43.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-18-1).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than away (22 of 41, 53.7%).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Devin Booker averages 27.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.4 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves receive 14.0 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 21.8 points, 8.3 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Naz Reid averages 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.9 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

