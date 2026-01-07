FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Canadiens vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canadiens vs Flames Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (23-13-6) vs. Calgary Flames (18-20-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-156)Flames (+130)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Flames Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (66.6%)

Canadiens vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Canadiens are +154 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -192.

Canadiens vs Flames Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Flames, on Jan. 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Canadiens vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -156 favorite at home.

