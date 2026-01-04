Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) are favored (-9) to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (20-14) at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at PHX Arena. The contest airs on FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's point total is 228.5.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 228.5 -420 +330

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (62.6%)

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 19-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 22 wins against the spread in 34 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 18 times out of 34 chances.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 47.1% of the time this season (16 of 34 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 19 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 16 opportunities on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better at home (11-4-1) than on the road (11-6-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, six of 16) than on the road (55.6%, 10 of 18).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gives the Suns 14 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 65.7% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

Dillon Brooks averages 21.4 points, 3.1 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Suns are getting 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

