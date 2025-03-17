Suns vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (24-44) are 9-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (31-37) at Footprint Center on Monday, March 17, 2025. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on AZFamily and TSN. The matchup's point total is set at 227.

Suns vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -9 227 -375 +300

Suns vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (69.7%)

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 26-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 39 wins against the spread in 68 games this season.

This season, 35 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total 51.5% of the time (35 out of 68 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (15-21-0) than it has in home games (11-20-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the total in 13 of 32 home games (40.6%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 22 of 36 matchups (61.1%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (21-14-1) than away (18-13-1) this season.

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 58.3% of the time at home (21 of 36), and 43.8% of the time on the road (14 of 32).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Tyus Jones averages 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 19.6 points, 7.9 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also making 61.6% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Chris Boucher's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Jamal Shead averages 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

