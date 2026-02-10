Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (31-22) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (19-33) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at PHX Arena. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7.5 226.5 -280 +230

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (79.2%)

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 33-18-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 22-29-1 this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 52 chances this season.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 48.1% of the time this year (25 of 52 games with a set point total).

Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-9-1) than it does in road games (17-9-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under in eight of 26 home games (30.8%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 14 of 27 matchups (51.9%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (15-14-1). On the road, it is .318 (7-15-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (15 of 30), and 45.5% of the time away (10 of 22).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 4 boards and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 boards.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 66% from the floor (third in NBA).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.3 points for the Mavericks, plus 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 14.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington averages 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 13.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Williams gives the Mavericks 12.7 points, 2.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

