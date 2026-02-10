Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

The Indiana Pacers (13-40) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (34-19) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on FDSIN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11.5 223.5 -592 +430

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (86.8%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 28-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 26-27-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 25 times this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 39.6% of the time (21 out of 53 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 27 opportunities at home, and it has covered nine times in 26 opportunities in road games.

In terms of point totals, the Knicks hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 27 opportunities this season (48.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 26 opportunities (46.2%).

This season, Indiana is 17-11-0 at home against the spread (.607 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-16-0 ATS (.360).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 13 of 28 times at home (46.4%), and eight of 25 on the road (32%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.7 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 5 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists for the Pacers.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 61.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

Per game, Andrew Nembhard provides the Pacers 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers get 8.6 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Pacers are getting 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

