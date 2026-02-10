Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-27) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (32-19) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 210.5.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7.5 210.5 -280 +230

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (70.6%)

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 23-28-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 25-27-0 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 52 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (28 out of 52 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 23 home games, and 15 times in 28 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 23 home matchups (30.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 28 games (53.6%).

This year, Los Angeles is 11-13-0 at home against the spread (.458 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-14-0 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over less frequently at home (12 of 24, 50%) than on the road (16 of 28, 57.1%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 assists and 9.5 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 28 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The Clippers receive 13.8 points per game from John Collins, plus 5 boards and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Kris Dunn gives the Clippers 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers are receiving 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Kobe Sanders' numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

