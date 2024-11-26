Suns vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: TNT and SportsNet LA
The Phoenix Suns (9-7) host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-6) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by just 3 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Suns
|-3
|232.5
|-162
|+136
Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Suns win (63.5%)
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Suns have put together a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Lakers' 16 games this year, they have eight wins against the spread.
- This season, Suns games have hit the over 11 times.
- Lakers games this year have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering one time in eight home games, and four times in eight road games.
- When it comes to point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .429 (3-4-0).
- In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) compared to away (57.1%, four of seven).
Suns Leaders
- Devin Booker averages 24.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists.
- Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Kevin Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Royce O'Neale averages 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 10 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
Lakers Leaders
- Anthony Davis is averaging 30.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2.8 assists for the Lakers.
- The Lakers are receiving 23.6 points, 8.1 boards and 9.1 assists per game from LeBron James.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 11.2 points, 2.3 boards and 5 assists. He is making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Per game, Dalton Knecht gets the Lakers 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
