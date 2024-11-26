Suns vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TNT and SportsNet LA

The Phoenix Suns (9-7) host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-6) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by just 3 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 232.5 -162 +136

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (63.5%)

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 16 games this year, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 11 times.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering one time in eight home games, and four times in eight road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .429 (3-4-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) compared to away (57.1%, four of seven).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 10 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 30.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2.8 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers are receiving 23.6 points, 8.1 boards and 9.1 assists per game from LeBron James.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

D'Angelo Russell averages 11.2 points, 2.3 boards and 5 assists. He is making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Dalton Knecht gets the Lakers 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

