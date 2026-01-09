Suns vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MSG, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (22-15) host the New York Knicks (24-13) after winning four straight home games. The Knicks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, January 9, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 230.5 -118 +100

Suns vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51.2%)

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together an 18-18-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 37 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have hit the over 43.2% of the time (16 out of 37 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (14-6-0) than it has in road tilts (4-12-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 20 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread at home (12-4-1) than on the road (13-6-1) this year.

Suns games have gone above the over/under 35.3% of the time at home (six of 17), and 50% of the time away (10 of 20).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 29.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 11.4 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 16 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists.

Josh Hart averages 12.3 points, 8 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.4 points for the Suns, plus 4 boards and 6.3 assists.

The Suns receive 13.6 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.1 boards and 5 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 65.2% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

The Suns get 10.3 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

