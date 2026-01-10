FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (21-15-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-22-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-170)Canucks (+140)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Maple Leafs are +144 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -178.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canucks game on Jan. 10, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Toronto is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog on the road.

