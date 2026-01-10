Maple Leafs vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-15-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-22-5)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-170) Canucks (+140) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Maple Leafs are +144 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -178.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canucks game on Jan. 10, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog on the road.

