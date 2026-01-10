Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Ottawa Senators will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Panthers Game Info

Ottawa Senators (20-18-5) vs. Florida Panthers (22-18-3)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Senators vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-118) Panthers (+100) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (50.1%)

Senators vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Panthers on Jan. 10, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Senators vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -118 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!