NHL

Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Ottawa Senators will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Panthers Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (20-18-5) vs. Florida Panthers (22-18-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Senators vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-118)Panthers (+100)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (50.1%)

Senators vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Panthers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Panthers on Jan. 10, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Senators vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -118 favorite at home.

