NHL
Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
The Ottawa Senators will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Panthers Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (20-18-5) vs. Florida Panthers (22-18-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Senators vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-118)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (50.1%)
Senators vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.
Senators vs Panthers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Panthers on Jan. 10, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Senators vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -118 favorite at home.