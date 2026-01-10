NHL
Hurricanes vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
On Saturday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (27-14-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-295)
|Kraken (+235)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.5%)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-115 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -105.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Kraken matchup on Jan. 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline
- Carolina is a -295 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +235 underdog on the road.