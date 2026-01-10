FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Seattle Kraken.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (27-14-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-8)
  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-295)Kraken (+235)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.5%)

Hurricanes vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-115 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -105.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Kraken matchup on Jan. 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -295 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +235 underdog on the road.

