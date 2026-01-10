Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-8)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-152) Flyers (+126) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (53.6%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +164.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Flyers on Jan. 10, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Flyers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -152, and Philadelphia is +126 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!