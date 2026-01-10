NHL
Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Flyers (+126)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (53.6%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +164.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Flyers on Jan. 10, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Flyers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -152, and Philadelphia is +126 playing at home.