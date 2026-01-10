FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -158, Timberwolves +134
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (62.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-7)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -260, Pacers +215
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.26% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Pistons , Clippers
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDETX, FDSSC

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-1)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -108, Spurs -108
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.70% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-2)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -134, Mavericks +114
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN+, KFAA

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (54.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -164, Jazz +138
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ, Jazz+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

