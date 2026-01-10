NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.31% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -158, Timberwolves +134
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (62.10% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Heat -260, Pacers +215
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.26% win probability)
- Moneyline: Pistons , Clippers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDETX, FDSSC
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.88% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-1)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -108, Spurs -108
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSW
Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.70% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-2)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -134, Mavericks +114
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN+, KFAA
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (54.43% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -164, Jazz +138
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ, Jazz+
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
