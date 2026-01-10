NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.31% win probability)

Cavaliers (57.31% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -158, Timberwolves +134

Cavaliers -158, Timberwolves +134 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.10% win probability)

Heat (62.10% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7)

Heat (-7) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Heat -260, Pacers +215

Heat -260, Pacers +215 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.26% win probability)

Pistons (77.26% win probability) Moneyline: Pistons , Clippers

Pistons , Clippers Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDETX, FDSSC

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.88% win probability)

Celtics (63.88% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1)

Celtics (-1) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -108, Spurs -108

Celtics -108, Spurs -108 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.70% win probability)

Bulls (55.70% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-2)

Bulls (-2) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Bulls -134, Mavericks +114

Bulls -134, Mavericks +114 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN+, KFAA

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (54.43% win probability)

Hornets (54.43% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3.5)

Hornets (-3.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Hornets -164, Jazz +138

Hornets -164, Jazz +138 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KJZZ, Jazz+

