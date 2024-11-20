Suns vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

The Phoenix Suns (9-6) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (8-6) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Footprint Center as 6-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is 220.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 220 -235 +194

Suns vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (54.3%)

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread six times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 5-10-0 against the spread this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total nine times out of 15 chances this season.

Suns games this year have eclipsed the over/under 66.7% of the time (10 out of 15 games with a set point total).

New York has an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.429) as it does in road games.

At home, the Knicks exceed the total 57.1% of the time (four of seven games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (four of seven), and 75% of the time on the road (six of eight).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 51.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 23.5 points, 3.7 boards and 6.5 assists. He is also sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Suns get 8.5 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

