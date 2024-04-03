Suns vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Suns vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and BSOH

The Phoenix Suns (44-31) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Suns vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 -114 -106 227 -110 -110 -230 +190

Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (68.4%)

Suns vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-42-2).

The Cavaliers are 37-37-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 35 times out of 76 chances this season.

The Cavaliers have gone over the point total 48.7% of the time this season (37 of 76 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 37 home games, and 17 times in 38 road games.

The Suns have gone over the over/under in 18 of 37 home games (48.6%), compared to 17 of 38 road games (44.7%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.474, 18-19-1 record) than away (.500, 19-18-1).

Cavaliers games have finished above the over/under 55.3% of the time at home (21 of 38), and 42.1% of the time away (16 of 38).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 assists and 6.8 boards.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Jarrett Allen gives the Cavaliers 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Donovan Mitchell averages 26.8 points, 5.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers are getting 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Max Strus.

Darius Garland averages 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.