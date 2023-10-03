Stefon Diggs Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a matchup against the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (238.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Diggs worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Diggs vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.25

12.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 84.47

84.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.64

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 63.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 27th overall.

In his last three games, Diggs has posted 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game), as he's turned 26 targets into 21 catches for 297 yards and three TDs.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season so far was last week against the Miami Dolphins, when he caught six balls on seven targets for 120 yards with three touchdowns, good for 30.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Stefon Diggs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 6.6 fantasy points. He tallied seven receptions for 66 yards on the day.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Jaguars have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Jaguars this season.

