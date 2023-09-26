Stefon Diggs Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins and their 20th-ranked pass defense (231.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Diggs for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Diggs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Diggs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.74

11.74 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.17

81.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Diggs is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (54th overall), with 33.9 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Diggs hauled in eight balls on 12 targets for 111 yards, good for 11.1 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Miami this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.