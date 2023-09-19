Stefon Diggs Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Wideout Stefon Diggs has a matchup versus the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league (195.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Buffalo Bills meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Diggs worth a look for his next matchup against the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Diggs vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.97

10.97 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.34

78.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Diggs is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (53rd overall), tallying 22.8 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Through two games this season, Diggs has ammassed 168 receiving yards and one touchdown on 17 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.8.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Diggs put up 6.6 fantasy points, recording seven receptions on seven targets for 66 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by two players this season.

Washington has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.

