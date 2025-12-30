Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is looking at a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (216.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Diggs for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Stefon Diggs Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.37

65.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

With 121.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), Diggs is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 99th overall.

In his last three games, Diggs has grabbed 18 balls (on 20 targets) for 265 yards and one touchdown, good for 32.5 fantasy points (10.8 per game).

Diggs has ammassed 311 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 37.1 (7.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season was last week's outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he posted 16.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs had his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied just 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has given up at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown reception by 26 players this year.

Miami has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Miami has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

