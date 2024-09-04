Stefon Diggs Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs will take on the team with last year's 16th-ranked pass defense, the Indianapolis Colts (226 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Diggs, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Colts.

Diggs vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.15

9.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.73

62.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 54th overall and 12th at his position, Diggs accumulated 166.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game) in 2023.

Diggs accumulated 30.0 fantasy points -- six catches, 120 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last season, Diggs picked up 16.6 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs accumulated 2.4 fantasy points -- four catches, 24 yards, on 11 targets -- in Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his poorest game of the season.

Diggs recorded 2.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 27 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 11 versus the New York Jets, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Colts Defensive Performance

Last season, Indianapolis allowed three quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Colts last year.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis gave up at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Against the Colts last year, no opposing QB threw for more than two touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Indianapolis allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Colts allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Indianapolis gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed four players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

On the ground, the Colts allowed six players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

