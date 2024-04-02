Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (47-19-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (45-23-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSW, and TNT
Stars vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-126)
|Oilers (+105)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.2%)
Stars vs Oilers Spread
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -225.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Oilers matchup on April 3 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -126 favorite at home.