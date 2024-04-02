Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

Dallas Stars (47-19-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (45-23-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+, BSSW, and TNT

Stars vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-126) Oilers (+105) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (52.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Spread

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -225.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Oilers matchup on April 3 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline