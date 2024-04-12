Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-21-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-32-13)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-245)
|Kraken (+198)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)
Stars vs Kraken Spread
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-128 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +106.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Kraken game on April 13 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +198 underdog on the road.