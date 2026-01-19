Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship

The CFP National Championship Game takes place Monday night as the Indiana Hoosiers battle the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Which bets should interest you for this upcoming College Football Playoff matchup?

Miami vs. Indiana College Football Best Bets

Prior to the semifinals, FanDuel's lookahead lines for hypothetical natty matchups had Indiana -5.5 over Miami. After Indiana demolished the Oregon Ducks, the line for this game is now IU -7.5 (as of Monday morning).

I still like Indiana at this number.

By ESPN's SP+, Indiana ranks first overall as well as second in both offense and defense. Miami checks in 20th in offense and sixth in D.

IU has been a freight train in the playoffs, defeating the Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide by a combined score of 94-25. Prior to those games, the Hoosiers bested the Ohio State Buckeyes, 13-10. It's been a heck of a three-game stretch for Curt Cignetti and company.

Miami has proven to be excellent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and in some ways, that makes them a difficult matchup for an IU team that typically dominates those areas. While I have some concerns about the Hoosiers' ability to run the rock on the 'Canes, Indiana has a pretty good fall-back option at quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza isn't always asked to do a ton for IU. That might change in this one. Whatever Indiana has asked Mendoza to do so far in the playoffs, he's aced it, including a 17-for-20 day with five TDs against Oregon.

While this is a big spread, Indiana looks like the better team across the board. There's a chance the Hoosiers control the trenches once more, but even if they don't have the same advantage as usual there, Mendoza gives them a path to lighting up the scoreboard anyway. And defensively, IU should be able to bottle up Carson Beck and the Miami passing attack.

As I alluded to above, Miami's elite defensive line may result in IU asking Mendoza to sling it more often than he's had to most of this season. I think he'll be up to the task.

The market is expecting just that as Mendoza has thrown for at least 224 yards just once across his last eight games yet his passing prop is what it is.

Miami has let up at least 237 passing yards to every QB they've played in the postseason -- 277 to Trinidad Chambliss, 287 to Julian Sayin and 237 to Marcel Reed -- and that's with the 'Canes defense being mostly lights out in two of those games.

Mendoza's low yardage outputs -- under 200 passing yards the past two games -- are solely due to volume because he's been crazy efficient. He's got five incompletions and eight touchdowns over two playoff games. It's just hard to rack up a lot of yards when you throw it 20 and 16 times over those two contests.

Miami's run defense is legit, and the best way to attack the 'Canes is to air it out. If IU opts for that route -- either by choice or by necessity -- Mendoza has the ability to go over 223.5 passing yards.

