Logo
NHL

Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Canucks Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-164)Canucks (+136)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Ducks win (61.3%)

Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -176.

Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Ducks versus Canucks game on Nov. 26 has been set at 6.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Canucks reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-164) and Vancouver as the underdog (+136) on the road.

