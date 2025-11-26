NHL
Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ducks vs Canucks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-164)
|Canucks (+136)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (61.3%)
Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -176.
Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Ducks versus Canucks game on Nov. 26 has been set at 6.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Canucks reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-164) and Vancouver as the underdog (+136) on the road.