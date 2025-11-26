NHL
Avalanche vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-9-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-375)
|Sharks (+290)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Avalanche win (70.8%)
Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -148 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being +120.
Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Sharks, on Nov. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -130.
Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Avalanche, San Jose is the underdog at +290, and Colorado is -375 playing at home.