Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Memphis Grizzlies (6-12) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 233.5 -142 +120

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (73.2%)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread six times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans are 10-8-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over six times this season.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

When playing at home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-6-0).

In terms of point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in 10 opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than on the road (4-4-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over six of 10 times at home (60%), and four of eight on the road (50%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.8 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 31% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jock Landale is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Cam Spencer is averaging 9.9 points, 2.1 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Derik Queen averages 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 15.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gives the Pelicans 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

