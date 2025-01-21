Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Dallas Stars will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Tuesday.

Stars vs Hurricanes Game Info

Dallas Stars (29-16-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-122) Hurricanes (+102) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (53.1%)

Stars vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -250.

Stars vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Hurricanes on January 21 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Stars vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Dallas is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +102 underdog on the road.

