NHL

Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Tuesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (29-16-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-122)Hurricanes (+102)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.1%)

Stars vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -250.

Stars vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Hurricanes on January 21 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Stars vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

