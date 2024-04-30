Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-167) Golden Knights (+138) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (63.8%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +158.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Golden Knights game on May 1 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline