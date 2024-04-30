menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Stars (-167)Golden Knights (+138)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (63.8%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +158.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Golden Knights game on May 1 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -167 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +138 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!