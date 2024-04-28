Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Data Skrive
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
- Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
Stars vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.5%)
Stars vs Golden Knights Spread
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +202.
Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Stars versus Golden Knights, on April 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +100 underdog despite being at home.