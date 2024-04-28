Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.5%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +202.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Stars versus Golden Knights, on April 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline