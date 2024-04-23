Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-161) Golden Knights (+134) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Golden Knights are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +160.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Stars-Golden Knights game on April 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline