Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
- Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
Stars vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-161)
|Golden Knights (+134)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)
Stars vs Golden Knights Spread
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Golden Knights are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +160.
Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Stars-Golden Knights game on April 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.
Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Stars, Vegas is the underdog at +134, and Dallas is -161 playing at home.