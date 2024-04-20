Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Monday, versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-143) Golden Knights (+118) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.4%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-213 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +176.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Stars versus Golden Knights on April 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline