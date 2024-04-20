menu item
NHL

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Monday, versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
  • Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Stars (-143)Golden Knights (+118)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.4%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-213 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +176.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Stars versus Golden Knights on April 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Golden Knights moneyline has Dallas as a -143 favorite, while Vegas is a +118 underdog on the road.

