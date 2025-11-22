Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Calgary Flames.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

Dallas Stars (13-5-3) vs. Calgary Flames (6-13-3)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-144) Flames (+120) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +164.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on Nov. 22, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Stars, Calgary is the underdog at +120, and Dallas is -144 playing on the road.

