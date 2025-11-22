FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (13-5-3) vs. Calgary Flames (6-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-144)Flames (+120)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +164.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on Nov. 22, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Stars, Calgary is the underdog at +120, and Dallas is -144 playing on the road.

