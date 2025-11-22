NHL
Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Calgary Flames.
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (13-5-3) vs. Calgary Flames (6-13-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Flames (+120)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +164.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on Nov. 22, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Stars, Calgary is the underdog at +120, and Dallas is -144 playing on the road.