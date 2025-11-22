Illinois vs LIU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) take on the Long Island Sharks (3-2) on November 22, 2025. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. LIU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Here's a look at some betting insights for Illinois (-33.5) versus LIU on Saturday. The total has been set at 162.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. LIU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

LIU has won two games against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Sharks were better at home (8-3-0) than on the road (6-4-0) last season.

Illinois vs. LIU Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 95.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (151st in college basketball). It has a +120 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 24 points per game.

Kylan Boswell ranks 74th in the country with a team-high 19.2 points per game.

LIU has been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 239th in college basketball, while conceding 79.8 per outing, 284th in college basketball) and has a -21 scoring differential.

Jamal Fuller's 16.5 points per game leads LIU and ranks 214th in the nation.

The Fighting Illini rank sixth in the nation at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 18.0 more than the 25.8 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic leads the team with 12 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball action).

The Sharks pull down 33 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Jomo Goings averages 5.8 rebounds per game (418th in college basketball) to lead the Sharks.

Illinois averages 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and allows 85.7 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

The Sharks' 90 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 292nd in college basketball, and the 95 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 254th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!