NHL

Mammoth vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Utah Mammoth will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Rangers Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (10-8-3) vs. New York Rangers (10-10-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-128)Rangers (+106)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (55%)

Mammoth vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +184.

Mammoth vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Rangers game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Mammoth vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Utah is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

