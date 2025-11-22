NHL
Mammoth vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The Utah Mammoth will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Rangers Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (10-8-3) vs. New York Rangers (10-10-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-128)
|Rangers (+106)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (55%)
Mammoth vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +184.
Mammoth vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Rangers game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Mammoth vs Rangers Moneyline
- Utah is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.