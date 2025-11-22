Mammoth vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The Utah Mammoth will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.

Mammoth vs Rangers Game Info

Utah Mammoth (10-8-3) vs. New York Rangers (10-10-2)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-128) Rangers (+106) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (55%)

Mammoth vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +184.

Mammoth vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Rangers game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Mammoth vs Rangers Moneyline

Utah is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

