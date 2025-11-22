NHL
Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-7-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-142)
|Ducks (+118)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (64.2%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Ducks matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.