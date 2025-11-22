Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-7-1)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-142) Ducks (+118) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (64.2%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Ducks matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

