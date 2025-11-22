NHL
Penguins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
On Saturday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Seattle Kraken.
Penguins vs Kraken Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-5-5)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-115)
|Kraken (-104)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (71.5%)
Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -265 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +210.
Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Kraken game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog on the road.