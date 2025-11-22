Penguins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

On Saturday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Kraken Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-5-5)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-115) Kraken (-104) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (71.5%)

Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -265 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +210.

Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Kraken game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!