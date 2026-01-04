Stars vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Stars vs Canadiens Game Info

Dallas Stars (25-9-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6)

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-210) Canadiens (+172) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)

Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)

Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Stars are +110 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -134.

Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on Jan. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canadiens, Dallas is the favorite at -210, and Montreal is +172 playing on the road.

