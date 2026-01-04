NHL
Stars vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4
In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Stars vs Canadiens Game Info
- Dallas Stars (25-9-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6)
- Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-210)
|Canadiens (+172)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)
Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Stars are +110 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -134.
Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on Jan. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canadiens, Dallas is the favorite at -210, and Montreal is +172 playing on the road.