NHL

Stars vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (25-9-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6)
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-210)Canadiens (+172)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)

Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Stars are +110 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -134.

Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on Jan. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Canadiens, Dallas is the favorite at -210, and Montreal is +172 playing on the road.

