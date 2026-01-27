NHL
Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the St. Louis Blues.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (29-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-9)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-162)
|Blues (+134)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64.8%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +154.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Blues on Jan. 27 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Stars, St. Louis is the underdog at +134, and Dallas is -162 playing on the road.