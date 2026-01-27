Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the St. Louis Blues.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (29-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-9)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-162) Blues (+134) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +154.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Blues on Jan. 27 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Stars, St. Louis is the underdog at +134, and Dallas is -162 playing on the road.

