    Red Wings vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    Data Skrive

    Red Wings vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Red Wings vs Kings Game Info

    • Detroit Red Wings (32-16-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13)
    • Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Red Wings vs Kings Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Red Wings (-134)Kings (+112)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

    Red Wings vs Kings Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

    Red Wings vs Kings Puck Line

    • The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -230.

    Red Wings vs Kings Over/Under

    • Red Wings versus Kings, on Jan. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

    Red Wings vs Kings Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Kings, Detroit is the favorite at -134, and Los Angeles is +112 playing on the road.

