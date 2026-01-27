Red Wings vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings.

Red Wings vs Kings Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (32-16-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-134) Kings (+112) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

Red Wings vs Kings Puck Line

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -230.

Red Wings vs Kings Over/Under

Red Wings versus Kings, on Jan. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Red Wings vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Kings, Detroit is the favorite at -134, and Los Angeles is +112 playing on the road.

