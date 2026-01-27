FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Devils vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Winnipeg Jets.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

    Devils vs Jets Game Info

    • New Jersey Devils (27-23-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7)
    • Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Devils vs Jets Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Devils (-125)Jets (+104)5.5Devils (-1.5)

    Devils vs Jets Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Devils win (55%)

    Devils vs Jets Puck Line

    • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Jets are -240 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +190.

    Devils vs Jets Over/Under

    • Devils versus Jets on Jan. 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

    Devils vs Jets Moneyline

    • Winnipeg is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -125 favorite at home.

