Devils vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Devils vs Jets Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (27-23-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-125)
|Jets (+104)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (55%)
Devils vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Jets are -240 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +190.
Devils vs Jets Over/Under
- Devils versus Jets on Jan. 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Devils vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -125 favorite at home.