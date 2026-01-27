Devils vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Winnipeg Jets.

Devils vs Jets Game Info

New Jersey Devils (27-23-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-125) Jets (+104) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (55%)

Devils vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Jets are -240 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +190.

Devils vs Jets Over/Under

Devils versus Jets on Jan. 27 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Devils vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -125 favorite at home.

