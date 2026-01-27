Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-19-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (29-17-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-115) Sabres (-104) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (60.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Sabres on Jan. 27 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Sabres moneyline has Toronto as a -115 favorite, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!