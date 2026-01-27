NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Buffalo Sabres.
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Buffalo Sabres.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (24-19-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (29-17-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (60.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Sabres on Jan. 27 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Sabres moneyline has Toronto as a -115 favorite, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.