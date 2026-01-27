FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Buffalo Sabres.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

    • Toronto Maple Leafs (24-19-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (29-17-5)
    • Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Maple Leafs (-115)Sabres (-104)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Sabres win (60.5%)

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

    • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

    • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Sabres on Jan. 27 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

    Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

    • The Maple Leafs vs Sabres moneyline has Toronto as a -115 favorite, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.

