NHL
Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (30-17-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-22-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-150)
|Blues (+125)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.8%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -210.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- Stars versus Blues on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -150 favorite on the road.