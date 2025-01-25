Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (30-17-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-22-4)

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-150) Blues (+125) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (56.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -210.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

Stars versus Blues on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -150 favorite on the road.

