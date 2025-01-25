FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (30-17-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-22-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-150)Blues (+125)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -210.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

  • Stars versus Blues on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -150 favorite on the road.

