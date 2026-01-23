Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

On Friday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (28-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-23-8)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-178) Blues (+146) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (67.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Blues are -172 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +140.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

Stars versus Blues, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

Dallas is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.

