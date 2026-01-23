FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    On Friday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the St. Louis Blues.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Stars vs Blues Game Info

    • Dallas Stars (28-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-23-8)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Stars vs Blues Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Stars (-178)Blues (+146)5.5Stars (-1.5)

    Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Stars win (67.8%)

    Stars vs Blues Puck Line

    • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Blues are -172 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +140.

    Stars vs Blues Over/Under

    • Stars versus Blues, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

    Stars vs Blues Moneyline

    • Dallas is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.

