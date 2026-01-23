NHL
Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
On Friday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the St. Louis Blues.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (28-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-23-8)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blues Odds
|Stars (-178)
|Blues (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (67.8%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Blues are -172 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +140.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- Stars versus Blues, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- Dallas is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.