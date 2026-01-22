FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Stars vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Data Skrive

    The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info

    • Dallas Stars (28-13-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-20-7)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Stars (-122)Blue Jackets (+102)6.5Stars (-1.5)

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Stars win (59%)

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

    • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -225.

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

    • Stars versus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

    Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

    • Columbus is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -122 favorite on the road.

